Hallam Borough Council arrived at a consensus Oct. 22 that taxes will probably need to be raised.

But not this year.

Citing the financial hardships many are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the borough will dip into its dwindling reserves to balance its 2021 budget, postponing any tax increase until next year.

“I’d prefer to take some of that money out (of reserves) and use that to balance it and wait until after COVID,” said council member Kim Krotzer, expressing what proved to be the consensus of all seven council members. “I know people are hurting right now. ... I’d hold off a possible increase until next year.”

The decision came as the council met for the third time to work on finding ways to balance the 2021 budget, which projected a $65,599 deficit when the $930,000 spending plan was first introduced last month. A subsequent meeting Oct. 12 yielded about $10,000 in spending cuts.

Council discussed a number of other potential spending cuts at the start of the meeting, but when those proposals failed to close the gap, discussion turned to the possibility of raising property taxes.

“I know nobody wants to talk about it, but we have to at least think about it,” council President William Fitzpatrick said. “Sooner or later it is going to happen.”

The borough has around $280,000 in a money market account for expenses that might be incurred early in the year before all tax revenue comes in, borough treasurer Sherry Myers told the council.

Myers said $70,000 of that money is earmarked for the borough’s first quarter payment to neighboring Hellam Township for police services. But there should be sufficient funds after those expenses to cover any deficit that remains once council finalizes spending cuts. The borough also has another $100,000 in a certificate of deposit that is due to mature early in 2021.

How much of those reserves will be needed to balance the budget will depend on what additional spending cuts council is able to make. Council may take action to trim the budget at the Nov. 9 meeting.

Council also agreed to pursue a low-interest loan to help pay to replace a structurally inadequate bridge on Cherry Avenue.

Under Pennsylvania Department of Transportation guidelines, the bridge must be repaired or replaced by July of next year, according to borough engineer Derek J. Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson. While the bridge is not considered an imminent threat to fall, its condition mandates inspections every six months instead of the normal every five years. Any further rotation of the abutment could force its closure.

A new bridge is estimated to cost $313,000; it will be 24 feet wide to accommodate two lanes of traffic. The borough has been unsuccessful in efforts to find grant funding to help with those costs but will reapply next year.

In the interim, the borough does have a capital reserve fund that will cover a large portion of the costs. Borrowing will also help the borough to avoid having to raise taxes next year to help pay for the project.

“It seems everybody is in consensus that we should borrow that money rather than have a tax increase,” Fitzpatrick said.