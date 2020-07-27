Hallam Borough’s proposal to extend its trash-hauling contract with Republic Services is on hold, pending a review by the borough solicitor.

At the July 23 council meeting, Republic offered to extend its contract an additional year in exchange for a 3.5% rate increase.

“We think it is a reasonable extension,” Andy Warntz, Republic’s manager of municipal sales, told the council. “We have been seeing much bigger increases other places as we rebid.”

Warntz provided council with a spreadsheet that showed costs going up between 8% and 30% elsewhere, including an increase of around 25% last year in neighboring Hellam Township.

Recycling has been the main driver of higher costs, Warntz said. When the borough’s contract was originally bid in 2017, Republic was selling recyclable materials it collects for about $10 per ton. Since China imposed stricter limits in 2018 on materials it would accept, the company has had to pay $60 per ton to dispose of recyclables. That cost is expected to increase to $65 in the coming year.

Trash collection is a service provided by the borough. Residents do not pay any direct cost for the service, which is funded by local taxes.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This year the borough has budgeted $171,166 for trash collection. That is the second highest cost item in the budget, behind the $275,000 Hallam pays for police protection.

The 3.5% increase requested by Republic would amount to just under $6,000, or around 1% of the borough’s total budget.

Council members appeared to be in favor of accepting the extension, with council President William Fitzpatrick suggesting a general satisfaction with the service Republic has been providing.

But council member Crystal Weston reminded council that its solicitor, Devon Myers of CGA Law Firm, previously advised the borough it may need to rebid the contract because some court cases struck down contract extensions. Myers was not in attendance at the meeting, which was held via teleconference.

Council members questioned whether Myers was aware the extensions were allowed by the current contract. In a followup telephone interview, borough Secretary Sharon Dupler said the borough has exercised extension provisions in previous contracts, most recently in 2015.

Fitzpatrick agreed council should consult Myers before proceeding. Council officials said they want to resolve the issue at their Aug. 10 meeting.