Just a month after making a decision about the replacement of a footbridge in the borough’s Emig Park, York County, Hallam Borough Council got some bad news about a second bridge in the park.

“We inspected the lower bridge today. It needs replaced,” Phil Smith, the head of Hallam’s public works crew, told council during its meeting June 8, which was held by teleconference. “There are eight 20-foot two-by-12s that are the main beams across. They all have spots of rot on them.”

Borough engineer Derek J. Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson, reviewed photos of the bridge that Smith sent to him and concurred with Smith’s opinion, saying during a phone interview June 9 that “it’s just rotten.”

“It is a timber bridge and the under beams are all rotted out. It is just rotted and done,” Rinaldo said.

Smith said June 9 that the borough will close the bridge to traffic until it can be examined more thoroughly and a decision made on its future. Rinaldo said a crew from his firm will visit the park for a more complete inspection.

Located about 100 yards downstream from the bridge already scheduled to be replaced, Smith said the “lower bridge” does not carry much foot traffic. It is mostly used by borough crews to get grass mowing equipment across the small, unnamed tributary of Kreutz Creek.

“We will look to see if we can make it temporarily sound until the new bridge is completed,” Smith said.

Whether or not it is replaced will be a decision for council, but both Smith and Rinaldo suggested it may not be worth the cost once the planned new, $27,000 footbridge is installed to connect the picnic pavilion on the east side of the stream to the popular children’s playground on the west side.

“This bridge is way out of the way,” Smith said. “Nobody really benefits from using it.”

“If we replace the other bridge as planned, I don’t think they need this one,” Rinaldo added.

Council last month gave Rinaldo the go-ahead to begin the permitting process for the upstream bridge, which will replace one that was destroyed by flooding in August 2018. The new structure will be Americans with Disabilities compliant and will be higher in elevation. The structure will be anchored by concrete abutments, with the center pier that helped carry the old bridge over the creek eliminated. Those design changes are intended to help the new span better withstand any future floodwaters.

