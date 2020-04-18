Hallam Borough Council's planned meeting for April 23 was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Council President William Fitzpatrick said he decided the borough lacked the technology needed to meet remotely using teleconferencing.

Fitzpatrick said some members of council pushed to hold the meeting using an online platform. Informal guidance from both the state Office of Open Records and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association suggests such meetings are allowable in lieu of in person gatherings during the current emergency. Both organizations make that suggestion with caveats that municipalities must still take steps to comply with the spirit of the state's Sunshine Act, which sets guidelines for open meetings and transparency.

Among the suggestions are streaming meetings on the internet or making recordings available as soon as possible following the meeting. Both organizations also call for municipalities to take steps to facilitate public comment in some manner. Some area municipalities have done that by soliciting email comment on agenda items prior to the meeting or by allowing citizens to call in during meetings.

Fitzpatrick said he consulted with other municipalities before making the decision and determined that Hallam’s limited technological capabilities would not allow the small borough to adequately allow many citizens, including some who are regular attendees, to access or participate in any virtual meetings. He also cited concerns about cyber security threats, such as “Zoombombing” that other municipalities have experienced. Hackers have been reported to take advantage of security vulnerabilities in Zoom and other conferencing platforms to crash public meetings with obscenities and pornographic images.

Aside from extending the borough's emergency proclamation, which a consensus of council agreed to via email, there were no urgent matters for council to consider that justified those risks, Fitzpatrick said. Council currently plans to meet in person May 11, though that could change if conditions still do not allow gatherings.

“There is nothing on our agenda that we have to jump through hoops to get done,” Fitzpatrick said. "If the situation extends, we will work with our IT folks to gain the needed technology.”