Republic Services will continue to provide trash collection services in Hallam Borough under the terms of a 12-month contract extension approved Sept. 14.

Borough Council approved the extension by a unanimous vote during a meeting held via teleconference.

The vote came after council delayed a decision in July due to concerns raised by its solicitor, Devon Myers of CGA Law Firm, who cautioned similar contract extensions have been struck down in court. Myers advised that while there was a possibility the extension could be voided if a lawsuit was filed, any such suit would have to be brought by a resident or taxpayer of the borough.

“It cannot be challenged by an unsuccessful bidder or disgruntled competitor,” Myers explained in a phone interview following the meeting. Myers made it clear she did not advise council against an extension. She just wanted to be sure the borough was aware of the possibilities.

“It’s one of those things you can’t give advice for or against on. There is not a case that specifically supports or is against it,” Myers said.

Under the terms of the extension, the cost to the borough will increase just under 3.5%, from $14,495 per month to $15,000. Residents will continue to be able to put out five bags and one large item each week. The contract also includes curbside recycling pickup.

Recycling costs were cited by Republic as the reason for the increased costs. In July, Andy Warntz, Republic’s manager of municipal sales, told the council the company used to sell recyclable materials for about $10 per ton when the initial contract was bid in 2017. Since 2018, when China imposed strict limits on what materials it would accept, Republic has been forced to pay $60 a ton to dispose of recyclable materials. That cost is expected to increase this year.

According to information provided to the council by Warntz, the increase is well below the increases being seen elsewhere in the area when municipalities rebid their trash collection contracts. Warntz said those increases have ranged between 8% and 30%.

Trash collection is a service provided by the borough. Residents do not pay any direct cost for the service, which is funded by local taxes. After the meeting, borough secretary Sharon Dupler said council members felt the combination of the minimal increase and the fact that residents will not see a higher bill minimized the risk of any legal challenge to the extension.

“It has to be challenged by a resident and here we don’t bill the residents for trash service, so it is not likely to happen,” Dupler said.

Any impact on borough taxes will not be determined until council adopts its 2021 budget. That process will start Sept. 24 when council holds its first budget workshop meeting. Although trash collection is the second largest line item in the borough’s budget, the $6,060 increase in annual cost amounts to just a 0.67% increase in Hallam’s $893,467 spending plan.