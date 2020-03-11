Hallam Borough Council is back to full strength following the appointment March 9 of Matthew Flinchbaugh to fill a vacant seat. Flinchbaugh, 33, will fill the seat vacated by Samathan Fullam, who resigned in January due to health reasons.

Flinchbaugh, who ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign in 2019, was chosen from four candidates who submitted letters of interest. Mayor Glenn Wascovich cast the deciding vote in favor of Flinchbaugh after the council was deadlocked, 3-3, on his selection.

Flinchbaugh centered his write-in campaign on his support for retaining the services of the Hallam Township Police Department and transparency.

He grew up nearby and has been a resident of Hallam Borough for 10 years. A graduate of Eastern York High School, he is a volunteer firefighter and previously served as president of the volunteer fire company in nearby Yorkana.

“This is home,” Flinchbaugh told council members before voting.

Flinchbaugh will serve the remainder of Fullam’s term, which expires Dec. 21, 2021.