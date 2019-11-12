Hallam Borough will continue to contract with neighboring Hellam Township for police services for the next three years under the terms of a new contract approved Nov. 11 by the Borough Council. In a 6-1 vote, the borough voted to accept the township’s latest contract offer, which calls for a 36% increase in costs over the life of the 3-year deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, the cost to the borough will rise from the current $244,000 per year to $275,073 in the first year of the contract. Year two will see that cost increase to $303,581, and the deal tops out at $332,839 in the third year. Council member Harry “Chip” Smith voted against the new contract.

“We’re helping pay for their new municipal building,” Smith said during the brief discussion prior to the vote. “I hope they thank us.”

The decision means property taxes will now increase in the borough. Previously, council had given tentative approval to a 2020 budget, which called for no tax increase but dipped into the borough’s reserves.

The new plan changes that, with the real estate tax set to increase by 0.3 mills. That amounts to a $33.60 increase for the owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $112,000. The tax hike is expected to cover about $30,000 of the increased cost in the first year of the contract.

The tax hike also passed by a 6-1 vote, with outgoing council member Michael Wascovich, who was defeated in last week’s election, casting the dissenting vote. The borough will still use about $34,000 of its reserves to balance the $912,000 budget.

Hallam’s decision came following two months of negotiations that saw the borough twice vote to reject the township’s previous offers. During that time, there was a groundswell of support for keeping the township police, with the vast majority of those commenting at council meetings and a special town hall meeting.

“I’m glad this is behind us,” council President William Fitzpatrick said following the vote.

Past discussions at council meetings had been contentious, with a divide between members wanting to accept the township’s offers and those wanting to keep open the option of switching to state police coverage.

