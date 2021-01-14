Six months ago, engineer Derek J. Rinaldo suggested Hallam Borough might save some money on a stream restoration project if it held off to bid the work due to COVID-19.

When he made that suggestion, Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson, was hopeful the later bidding would lower his estimated $300,000 project costs to somewhere around $275,000. So you can imagine his excitement when he informed Borough Council during its Jan. 11 meeting the low bid for the project, from Flyway Excavating, of Mount Joy, came in at $174,355.

“We have got a smoking low bid here,” Rinaldo told council.

In fact, the bid came in so low the borough will have to return some of the grant funding it received to reduce erosion in a dry swale that carries stormwater runoff from the borough’s storm drains to an intermittent unnamed tributary of Kreutz Creek.

After voting to award the project contract to Flyway, the council approved returning a $75,000 Chesapeake Bay protection grant to the York County Planning Commission, which Rinaldo said will divert the funding to a project in Jackson Township.

Flyway’s bid was $23,000 below the next lowest bid and $60,000 below the third lowest.

“We’re really encouraged Flyway won the bid,” said Rinaldo, who is familiar with the firm’s stream restoration work because it is completing a project on Poorhouse Run in York’s Memorial Park. Another C.S. Davidson engineer is in charge of that project. “It’s a good bid from a good contractor.”

Work, which will include placing rocks to stabilize the north end of the swale and channel widening and stream bank stabilization at the lower end, is set to get underway in March. The project is scheduled to be completed by June.

