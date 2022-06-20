When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, June 9.

What happened: Peter Haldeman Hickok of the Haldeman Family Cemetery Trust approached the board to request the township take over a cemetery founded by his ancestors in the 1840’s.

Background: Since its inception, the cemetery has been part of a trust that is now managed by Fulton Bank. The bank wants to end the trust, worth approximately $12,000, and the Haldeman family would like to transfer the real estate and investments to Conoy Township. Shannon Sinopoli, municipal administrator, said by email June 10 that “no township funds would be involved.” Currently, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority mows the cemetery lawn, as the cemetery sits next to the LCSWMA property. Supervisors indicated they wouldn’t be opposed to taking over the cemetery as long as LCSWMA continues the lawn care.

What’s next: Solicitor Matt Creme said it is Fulton Bank’s responsibility to officially terminate the trust. In the meantime, supervisors directed township staff to communicate with LCSWMA as to whether they will continue the cemetery’s lawn maintenance.

Bill dispute: Bob Kettering, a developer for Crestwood Estates, questioned a $2,016 bill he received from the township for improvements made to the development in 2019. The township originally mailed Kettering the bill in 2019 but received no response. New township personnel recently discovered the bill had not been paid and sent a follow-up to Kettering. By phone June 10, Chair Justin Risser said the board would provide an update at a future meeting.

Road repairs: The board voted to approve a bid from Construction Masters Services LLC for $131,734 to repair the Race Street bridge in Bainbridge and the Conoy Township portion of Oak Road. Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering said the work will be completed this year, hopefully before the start of school.

Land development plan: The board approved a preliminary and final land development plan for C&C Insulation in Bainbridge. The plan includes tearing down the existing structure and building a slightly larger one in the same location, according to Stacy Longenecker of the engineering firm, Light-Heigel & Associates.

Rural Water Association: Supervisors voted to spend $641 per year to join the Pennsylvania Rural Water Association. Lynn suggested the township secure a membership in order to receive free assistance from the association. The membership will save the township money, in that the services will replace some of the work done by Hanover Engineering.