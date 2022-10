College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in summer 2022 from HACC. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Columbia — Leah Allison, certificate in graphic design; Stacey L. Conrad, Associate in Science in nursing; Maria I. Morales, Associate in Applied Science in early care and education; Jose M. Ortiz, Associate in Science in business administration.

Denver — John I. Turner, Associate in Science in business administration.

Elizabethtown — Lori R. Altimore, Associate in Applied Science in business; Nicolas B. Shearer, Associate in Science in business administration.

Ephrata — Melanie L. Baker, Associate in Arts in nursing; Amy Chalfant, Associate in Science in nursing.

Gordonville — Timothy J. Murphy, Associate in Arts in liberal arts.

Kirkwood — Chad P. Hayes, Associate in Science in engineering; Robert Z. Vincent, Associate in Applied Science in graphic and interactive design.

Lancaster — Francheska Auquilla, Associate in Applied Science in early care and education; Eric C. Bauman, Associate in Science in computer information security; Arlyn I. Carrero, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Danielle N. Gebhard, Associate in Science in nursing; Erica M. Gordon, Associate in Applied Science in health science; Ethan Ijumba, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Taylor D. Lewis, Associate in Science in nursing; Salina Mali, Associate in Science in chemistry; Austin P. Monroe, Associate in Applied Science in business; Vladimir Ortiz, certificate in electrical technology; Zai Shanu Share, Associate in Science in engineering; Benjamin Skalski, Associate in Science in respiratory therapist; Kelsey C. Williams, Associate in Science in nursing; Andressa D. Witek, Associate in Arts in early childhood - elementary education.

Landisville — Ramesh Ghimire, Associate in Science in business administration.

Leola — Mariya V. Hrishka, Associate in Science in business administration; Emily Ranson, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Lititz — Mallory A. Ferber, certificate in medical assisting; Timothy C. Fitz, Associate in Science in business administration; Paige N. Huber, Associate in Science in nursing; Ariella J. Ruhl, Associate in Arts in social services.

Manheim — Matthew J. Johnson, Associate in Applied Science in hospitality management.

Marietta — Kailey H. Frownfelter, certificate in medical assisting; Grace Haas, Associate in Science in business administration; Aaron Kravette, Associate in Applied Science in mechatronics.

Middletown — Brianna E. Barnes, Associate in Science in psychology; Jerrod K. Myers, Associate in Science in mathematics; Lachi M. Yonjan, certificate in medical assisting.

Mount Joy — Monica L. McNaughton, Associate in Arts in social sciences; Allison Moyer, Associate in Science in nursing; Austin L. Roessler, certificate in electrical technology; Alexandra R. Stauffer, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Narvon — Christian Abrahamsen, Associate in Science in nursing.

New Holland — Kaitlyn Buzzard, Associate in Science in nursing.

Smoketown — Shannon V. Rineer, Associate in Arts in early childhood - elementary education.

Strasburg — Audrey Barrett, Associate in Science in nursing.

Willow Street — Nathaniel J. Brightup, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Lindsey E. Witmer, certificate in medical assisting.

Wrightsville — Travis M. Burg, Associate in Science in nursing; Ethan J. Moore, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Peter L. Rivera, diploma in welding; Lydia M. Sowers, certificate in professional bookkeeping.

