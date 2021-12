College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in summer 2021 from HACC. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Akron — Oceane Serrano, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Columbia — Peter Hanna, Associate in Science in engineering; Rosa I. Hernandez-Caraballo, Associate in Arts in early childhood - elementary education; Kylee E. Kitch, Associate in Applied Science early care and education.

East Petersburg — Tori G. Hamilton, Associate in Applied Science in paralegal studies.

East Petersburg — Kelly A. White, Associate in Arts in early care and education; Tyler J. Ziegler, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Ephrata — Matthias E. Hoffer, Associate in Science in nursing; Benjamin C. Newhook, Associate in Science in business administration.

Lancaster — Ashley M. Bridgman, Associate in Science in nursing; Emily P. Cleckner, Associate in Science in nursing; Aileen M. Denzler, Associate in Science in business administration; Carson B. Hartnett, Associate in Applied Science in healthcare management; Jennifer L. Lee, Associate in Arts in gerontology; David Magill, Associate in Science in geospatial technology; Maribel I. Maldonado, Associate in Arts in social sciences; Eleanor R. Nunn, Associate in Applied Science in diagnostic medical sonography; Roodeline Pierre, Associate in Science in nursing; Lisa R. Polito, diploma in auctioneering; Stephanie O. Rivera, Associate in Arts in paralegal studies; Gabriella J. Rodriguez, Associate in Applied Science in human services; Talisa R. Spencer-Wright, Associate in Arts in general studies; Joslyn K. Yates, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Leola — Elridge M. Castillo, Associate in Arts in paralegal studies; Samuel J. Fowler, Associate in Arts in business management.

Lititz — Tyler D. Tenreiro, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Brittany Zahn, Associate in Science in nursing.

Manheim — Cole Bilheimer, Associate in Applied Science in police science; Yelena Ilash, Associate in Science in nursing; James E. Sherer, diploma in auctioneering.

Marietta — Ryan C. Master, Associate in Arts in business management; Nicole M. Smith, Associate in Applied Science in healthcare management.

Middletown — Cheyenne D. Charles, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Alexander R. Egan, Associate in Science in nursing; Hanane Elfen, certificate in medical assisting; Drew Heying, Associate in Science in nursing; Nathaniel H. Lawrence, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Starlett V. Reason, Associate in Applied Science in early care and education; Quinn B. Stern-Courney, Associate in Science in nursing; Sarah A. Wright, Associate in Science in exercise science.

Mount Joy — Alexandra L. Fleming, Associate in Applied Science in graphic and interactive design; Iain D. Mattison, Associate in Applied Science in computer information systems; Jesse L. Smit, Associate in Science in business administration.

Mountville — Yashira M. Gonzalez-Muniz, certificate in baking and pastry arts; Richard I. Lee, Associate in Applied Science in radiology Informatics.

New Holland — Meghan Michaels, Associate in Science in nursing; Lindsey N. Sweigart, Associate in Arts in early childhood - elementary education.

New Providence — Emily Kirk, Associate in Applied Science in gerontology.

Quarryville — Emily K. Moore, Associate in Arts in criminal justice; Ivana Wilson, Associate in Science in psychology.

Reinholds — Brooke M. Lovenstein, Associate in Science in nursing

Ronks — Skarlett L. March, certificate in professional bookkeeping.

Stevens — Qayla C. Chism, Associate in Science in computer information security.

Strasburg — Elizabeth J. Imhof, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.