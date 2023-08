College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from HACC. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Bird-in-Hand — Hope E. Williams, associate in applied science in human services and diploma in gerontology.

Columbia — Anonya Y. Bland, associate in applied science in early care and education; Juilea P. Cline, associate in science in pre-health professions; Angela Foutz, associate in fine arts in photography; Lysandra Ortiz, associate in science in nursing; Chloe E. Peffer, associate in science in pre-health professions; Asonti L. Thompson, certificate in dental assisting.

Denver — Nyla K. Gensemer, associate in arts in criminal justice; Israel D. Gonzalez Valdebenito, associate in science in computer information security; David E. Turner, associate in science in mechanical engineering technology; Jacob R. Walsh, associate in science in business administration.

East Earl — Ethan Birmingham, associate in science in pre-health professions; Jadon S. Rothenberger, associate in arts in accounting; Karli R. Stoltzfus, associate in applied science in business.

East Petersburg — Hannah J. Kirk, associate in science in communication; Saylor K. Troop, associate in applied science in business.

Elizabethtown — Taylor N. Beeler, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Lance L. Brosey, associate in science in biology; Samantha M. Burchett, associate in science in medical laboratory technician; Jared Eaby, associate in science in nursing; Alexa L. Eshleman, associate in science in nursing; Alyssa M. Geib, certificate in administrative office management; Hugo Hernandez, diploma in advanced automotive specialty skills and certificate in automotive technology; Kaylee N. Musser, associate in arts in criminal justice; Joshua T. Potteiger, associate in science in business administration; Rachael Powell, associate in science in business administration; Matthew B. Rodriguez, associate in applied science in radiology informatics; Kali R. Schreffler, associate in applied science in health science.

Ephrata — Nicole L. Boley, associate in science in nursing; Vanesa Borisik, associate in science in nursing; Teresa A. Canfield, associate in science in nursing; Tetiana Falchuk, associate in science in business administration; Davely Gomez, associate in applied science in health science; Lindsey M. Halerz, associate in science in nursing; Yannick N. Harris, associate in arts in social services; Logan Henry, associate in applied science in music business and diploma in music audio and recording technology; Michael O. Itwaru, associate in science in communication; Natalie Y. Klees, associate in science in psychology; Andrew A. Smith, certificate in computer information systems.

Gordonville — Alias A. Reiter, associate in science in environmental science.

Holtwood — Alexandra P. Staub, associate in science in psychology.

Lancaster — Nicole A. Ache-Galmai, associate in arts in nursing; Jessenia Agosto, associate in arts in criminal justice; Katherine Angeline, associate in fine arts in photography; Dawit T. Ayanto, associate in science in medical laboratory technician; Raymond Banh, associate in science in dental hygiene; Cassandra Becker, associate in science in medical laboratory technician; Nikayla G. Blank, associate in science in nursing; Makailah J. Blayer, associate in science in nursing; Shayne Brunsch, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Dariely Bueno, associate in science in business administration; Patrick Campbell, associate in science in computer information security; Gabrielle M. Carlucci, associate in applied science in human services; Melany Carrasco, associate in arts in liberal arts; Sarah E. Cervantes, associate in arts in criminal justice; Elizabeth A. Chapman, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Tanghan Chen, diploma in music audio and recording technology; Joslyn A. Conner, associate in applied science in healthcare management; Noel X. Cruz, associate in applied science in business; Herve Dorsainvil, associate in applied science in human services; Nicole Edwards, certificate in paralegal studies; Kimberly Englehart, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Rachel K. Fasarakis, associate in science in nursing; Kayly J. Feliz, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Jaida R. Fultz, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Tonya Garcia, certificate in professional bookkeeping; Sarah H. Gawn, associate in science in nursing; Alyssa T. Gebhardt, associate in science in nursing; Jennifer L. Geiger, associate in applied science in general studies; Christine G. Gharbi, associate in arts in social sciences; Anne E. Ginder, associate in science in nursing; Hannah M. Haughery, certificate in liberal studies; Emily J. Hertzler, certificate in paralegal studies; Joshua K. Hummel, associate in fine arts in photography; Brandi N. Kamen, associate in science in business administration; Benjamin E. Kauffman, associate in applied science in web development & design; Charles G. Lapp, associate in science in nursing; Melissa Le, associate in applied science in business; Richard M. Lewis, associate in applied science in web development and design; Abigail Loftin, associate in science in nursing; Ron Lu, associate in science in computer information security; Litza M. Luciano, associate in science in pre-health professions; Shefali Masih, associate in applied science in health science; Alexandra A. Massie, certificate in professional bookkeeping; Kevin P. McCarron, associate in applied science in general studies; Darius McCowin, associate in applied science in web development & design; Madeline S. Mengel, associate in applied science in business; Manoucheka Michel, associate in arts in social sciences; Cavin M. Miller, associate in science in pre-health professions; Emily C. Miller, associate in science in business administration; Elise Mitchell, associate in science in biology; Hunter R. Modene, associate in applied science in automotive technology - general motors (ASEP); Alysha M. Naugle, associate in arts in social services; Steven Navarro, diploma in music audio and recording technology; Celina M. Nazario, associate in fine arts in photography; Kenneth Ordyk, associate in arts in business studies; Elena Padilla, associate in science in nursing; Alyssa M. Porr, associate in arts in social services; Yaslinel Rivas, associate in science in nursing; Jostin Romero, diploma in music audio and recording technology; Natacha D. Santiago, certificate in practical nursing; Ezekiel X. Schaefer, associate in arts in criminal justice; Megan G. Shirk, associate in science in business administration; Justen R. Sloyer, associate in science in nursing; Jennifer M. Tabar Ramirez, associate in applied science in healthcare management; Camila Torres, associate in applied science in general studies; Meggan N. Uryc, associate in science in nursing; Naomi B. Vosburgh, associate in science in dental hygiene; Kristin M. Wile, associate in applied science in architecture.

Landisville — Amber Bisking, associate in science in nursing; Gage M. Lowery, associate in applied science in computer information systems.

Leola — Crystal D. Stoltzfus, associate in science in nursing.

Lincoln University — Amy J. Breckbill, associate in science in nursing.

Lititz — Lauren A. Brumer, associate in science in business administration; Bryce A. Cheesman, associate in science in business administration; Jennifer Diaz, associate in applied science in paralegal studies; Elissa K. Farrar, associate in science in nursing; Allana C. Hayden, associate in arts in art; Harrison B. Hulst, associate in applied science in general studies; Leslie A. Kiehl, associate in science in business administration; Sean Lare, associate in arts in social sciences; Tan H. On, associate in science in physical science; Lauren N. Ruiz, associate in science in business administration; Makenna M. Ruth, associate in science in psychology; Madelyn O. Snavely, associate in science in nursing; Autumn M. Stefanick, associate in applied science in general studies; Angela Weiler, associate in applied science in general studies; Christabel A. Willson, associate in arts in art.

Manheim — Allysen Leber, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Samantha Logan, associate in applied science in general studies; Charlotte G. Martin, associate in science in psychology; Molly A. Zerbe, associate in science in nursing.

Marietta — Ann E. Arbuckle, certificate in gerontology; Emily M. Boller, associate in applied science in early care and education; Angelyssa Galarza, associate in science in psychology.

Middletown — Tomas Adames, associate in applied science in paralegal studies; Kayla Barnard, associate in science in nursing; Dalton Brannen, associate in arts in social sciences; Kylee M. Breban, associate in science in dental hygiene; Jason M. Brill, associate in science in electronic engineering technology; Allison N. Burkett, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education; Jennifer D. Feliciano, associate in science in nursing; Donna Forgione, associate in science in business administration; Tenisha A. Fraser, associate in arts in criminal justice; Carole E. Hoover, associate in applied science in police science; Logan J. Miller, associate in arts in criminal justice; Tommy Q. Nguyen, associate in science in nursing; Adam T. Weaver, associate in applied science in automotive technology - general motors (ASEP); Kathryn E. Zeller, associate in arts in criminal justice; Carla M. Zlogar, associate in science in nursing.

Millersville — Hannah Brunner, associate in science in pre-health professions; Austin D. Cosby, associate in arts in criminal justice; Chanel R. Musser, associate in science in nursing.

Mohnton — Kimberley A. Vasta, associate in science in nursing.

Morgantown — Jaiden R. Sims, associate in science in biology.

Mount Joy — Victoria M. Herman, associate in science in dental hygiene; Paul E. McKelvey, associate in science in nursing; Angelica M. Pagan-Santos, associate in arts in social sciences; Erica N. Shonk, associate in applied science in business; Kassidy R. Stoudt, associate in applied science in healthcare management; Miguel A. Welch, associate in science in nursing.

Mountville — Savannah Arrebato, associate in science in nursing; Asaysha M. Raihl, certificate in dental assisting; Alyssa D. Sheppard, associate in applied science in diagnostic medical sonography.

New Holland — Lauren G. Esh, associate in science in nursing; Hadassah F. Hoover, associate in science in nursing; Justin D. King, associate in applied science in architecture; Dean C. Le, associate in applied science in automotive technology - general motors (ASEP); Julia A. Mylin, associate in science in nursing; Rachel C. Smith, associate in applied science in general studies.

New Providence — Rebecca L. Burns, associate in science in medical laboratory technician; Samantha A. McComsey, associate in applied science in general studies; Makensy A. Pletcher, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education.

Paradise — Devin Davis, associate in applied science in general studies; Rosanna Wakley, associate in science in communication.

Peach Bottom — Renee Althoff, certificate in liberal studies; Travis A. Heisler, certificate in automotive technology; Mackenzie L. Roth, associate in science in communication.

Pequea — Cierra E. Ditmer, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education.

Quarryville — Justin M. Davis, associate in applied science in business; Macee E. Fryberger, associate in science in business administration; Amanda S. Pittman, associate in science in nursing; Deven Rapant, associate in science in business administration.

Reamstown — Madison N. Heilman, associate in science in business administration.

Reinholds — Abby N. Marx, associate in applied science in early care and education; Laura A. Zimmerman, associate in science in nursing.

Smoketown — Putheary Chum, associate in science in medical laboratory technician.

Stevens — Christina M. Lawson, associate in science in nursing; Cassidy Roberts, associate in science in nursing; Donovan Struzinski, associate in science in nursing.

Strasburg — Samantha Mills, associate in arts in early childhood - elementary education.

Terre Hill — Caitlin H. Brendlinger, associate in science in nursing.

Washington Boro — Matthew Moran, associate in science in nursing.

Willow Street — Zugeiry Robles, associate in science in nursing; Ariel R. Spero, associate in science in nursing.

