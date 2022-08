College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from HACC. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Bainbridge — Travis W. Davis, associate in applied science, general studies.

Columbia — Emily D. Bolton, certificate in dental assisting; Jeffrey A. Keller, associate in science, business administration; Danielle N. Miller, associate in science, dental hygiene; Kenneth J. Roberts, associate in applied science, HVAC.

Denver — Jordan J. Tudor, associate in applied science, business.

Elizabethtown — Elicia A. Brunner, associate in arts, criminal justice; Paul A. Bucher, associate in arts, general studies; Carley S. Herndon, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education; Stephen B. Hornung, associate in science, business administration; Katherine R. Jones, associate in arts, general studies; Jenna E. Kelley, associate in applied science, paralegal studies; Michael P. Kennedy, associate in applied science, general studies; Kali R. Schreffler, certificate in dental assisting.

Ephrata — Davely Gomez, certificate in dental assisting; Rustina Jones, associate in applied science, gerontology; Jinu Kang, associate in science, nursing; Brittany E. Lutz, associate in science, environmental science, and diploma in geospatial technology; Tracy Weirich, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education; Cooper I. Werni, certificate in building construction management.

Gap — Brielle M. Wilinsky, associate in science, nursing.

Gordonville — Alias A. Reiter, certificate in liberal studies.

Holtwood — Madison J. Getz, associate in science, business administration; Morgan P. Whaley, associate in applied science, early care and education.

Lancaster — Tesfahun B. Abose, associate in science, math/computer science; Emre Akarsu, associate in applied science, general studies; Kiera Austin, associate in applied science, healthcare management; Kyra M. Boone, associate in science, dental hygiene; Brittany A. Boyer, associate in applied science, business; Maggie R. Brackbill, associate in science, nursing; Ian B. Casper, certificate in paralegal studies; Alicia H. Chamala, associate in applied science, health science; Caleb J. Coates, associate in science, business administration; Gabriel I. Conley, associate in science, computer information security; Julianne M. Conley, associate in science, pre-health professions; Matthew E. Dall, associate in science, business administration; Ian M. Dearden, associate in science, chemistry; Jessica Estabrook, associate in arts, English; Jonathan M. Flynn, associate in applied science, business; Yamilette L. Galarza, associate in science, nursing; Nathaniel X. Garcia, associate in science, communication; Randy L. Gebhard, associate in applied science, building construction management; Lachi M. Gurung, associate in science, nursing; Hayden N. Henson, associate in science, biology; Katrina T. Holmes, associate in arts, political science; Natalie Hunt, associate in science, nursing; Freedom J. Jacques, associate in applied science, general studies; Daniel M. Jean, associate in science, engineering; Kiersten A. Johnson, associate in science, nursing; Isabella G. Ketels, certificate in liberal studies; Autumn P. Kready, certificate in baking and pastry arts; Hannah Lerew, certificate in paralegal studies; Kathryn A. Longenecker, associate in science, business administration; Alexander Mahajan, associate in science, computer information security; Rochelle A. Martin, associate in science, nursing; Darian E. McDonald, associate in arts, general studies; Ryanna N. McElrath, associate in science, business administration; Lylian R. Minnich, certificate in graphic design; Angela Mohamed, associate in applied science, wellness and health promotion; Victoria M. Montanez, associate in applied science, early care and education; Alpha Muya, associate in science, business administration; Anaya L. Nieves, associate in applied science, paralegal studies; Sujata Pandey, associate in science, nursing; Robert M. Payeur, associate in applied science, electrical technology; Ian M. Payne, associate in science, engineering; Alex R. Peles, associate in applied science, police science; Chelsea M. Plank, associate in science, nursing; Evangelia C. Platis, associate in arts, health care management; Justice E. Prall, certificate in welding; Joshua J. Pryce, associate in arts, liberal arts; Justin A. Radziewicz, diploma in architecture; Joshua D. Ressler, associate in applied science, general studies; Anna L. Rodriguez, associate in applied science, general studies; Jesus M. Rosa, associate in applied science, web development and design; Jelena Rutter, associate in science, biology; Ayanna E. Smith, associate in science, nursing; Luke S. Sprenkle, associate in science, business administration; Amanda J. Squires, associate in applied science, general studies; Alexis H. Stengel, associate in arts, social services; Peyton E. Stremmel, certificate in liberal studies; Cassandra M. Sylvain, associate in science, nursing; Blake A. Tentinger, associate in science, nursing; Timothy Q. Tien, associate in applied science, general studies; Samantha E. Travitz, associate in science, medical laboratory technician; Karen A. Walters, associate in science, mathematics; Marriaye H. York, associate in science, communication.

Landisville — Ava Keller, associate in science, psychology; Rahel H. Ytbark, associate in arts, social sciences.

Lawn — Nathan G. Schmidt, associate in applied science, industrial technology, and certificate in welding.

Leola — Tessa R. Baldwin, associate in arts, political science; Jahneisha Johnson, associate in science, nursing; Paige E. Miller, associate in science, business administration.

Lititz — Jaycie A. Augustin, associate in science, nursing; Sean A. Badessa, associate in science, business administration; Kristen N. Claar, associate in science, nursing; Emily R. Colvin, associate in science, nursing; Virginia M. Enck, associate in arts, business studies; Bailey Hamer, associate in arts, English; Steven Huang, associate in science, business administration; Jennifer L. Hummel, associate in arts, business management; Rachel S. Lapp, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education; Richard H. Lynch, associate in arts, social sciences; Samantha L. Marrero-Orama, associate in applied science, business; Lindsay R. Moreno, associate in science, nursing; Mu Mu, associate in applied science, general studies; Jennifer Muller, diploma in gerontology, and certificate in gerontology; Mary C. Myers, associate in science, communication; Lindsey M. Paszczuk, associate in science, nursing; Lauren P. Rodgers, associate in arts, criminal justice.

Manheim — Samantha C. Ditzler, associate in science, nursing; Jessica T. Fasnacht, associate in science, nursing; Christie L. Jolly, associate in science, business administration; Kyla M. Logan, associate in science, nursing; Eugene R. Martin, associate in applied science, general studies; Angelin Nasser, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education; Celine Nasser, associate in science, nursing; Stephanie L. Prete, associate in science, dental hygiene.

Marietta — Addison T. Jones, associate in science, business administration; Brandie L. Patterson, associate in applied science, police science; Rachel K. Stynes, associate in applied science, general studies.

Maytown — Dustin E. Gayer, associate in science, communication.

Middletown — Brianna D. Bailey, certificate in dental assisting; Emily A. Bortner, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education; Brayden R. Erickson, associate in applied science, general studies; Tyler R. Henderson, certificate in welding; Brittany D. Holskey, associate in science, dental hygiene; Kyle Kincaid, associate in applied science, computer information systems; Kaitlyn J. Knaub, associate in science, biology; Tiffiny A. Leiter-Wall, associate in science, nursing; Scott T. Matincheck, associate in applied science, business; Brady T. Neithercoat, certificate in welding; Angelita M. Perez, associate in applied science, general studies; Roxanne M. Seibert, associate in applied science, computer information systems; Courtney C. Shaffer, associate in science, business administration.

Millersville — Fiona M. Haines, associate in science, nursing.

Mohnton — Peter M. Steffy, associate in arts, criminal justice.

Mount Joy — Chiara R. Amato, certificate in dental assisting; Sarah R. Frey, associate in science, dental hygiene; Curtis A. Johnson, associate in arts, criminal justice; Leah T. Kelley, associate in applied science, business; Maria N. Saad, associate in arts, paralegal studies; Amy J. Yost, associate in arts, psychology.

Mountville — Carrington J. Frick, associate in science, business administration; Rosemary W. Maina, associate in science, nursing.

Narvon — Bailey M. Reiff, associate in applied science, business; Natalie R. Stoltzfus, associate in science, nursing.

New Holland — Micaela Hoadley, associate in science, nursing; Jennifer L. Morales, associate in arts, early care and education; Leah Murillo, associate in science, nursing; Noah C. Toothaker, associate in applied science, general studies.

Nottingham — Ashley L. LaRicci, associate in science, nursing; Brooklyn H. Lewis, associate in arts, political science; Sarah R. Quinlan, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education.

Peach Bottom — Colin J. Althoff, associate in science, business administration; Alexis G. Heisler, associate in science, psychology.

Quarryville — Joshua D. Pope, diploma in music audio recording technology; Hannah E. Walters, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education.

Strasburg — Gabriel F. Strauss, associate in arts, general studies.

Wrightsville — Cameron D. Colvin, associate in arts, business administration; Kathleen English, associate in applied science, general studies; Danielle J. Hammersley, associate in applied science, business; Sean M. McKitrick, associate in science, structural engineering technology, and associate in applied science, building construction management, and diploma in architecture; Shane D. Mumma, associate in science, chemistry; Haidyn R. Shaffer, associate in arts, early childhood - elementary education; Leah R. Shevelew, associate in fine arts, photography.

