Two organizations are seriously considering purchasing the HACC-Lebanon building downtown. And while the sale of the building is not imminent, should it go through, it would not mean that HACC is leaving Lebanon.
HACC has been exploring the possibility of either downsizing, selling or leasing its 68,000-square foot Lebanon campus building, located at 735 Cumberland St. Recently, two potential buyers showed interest in the property.
“We’ve been quietly letting the community know about our interest, and maybe there could be a good partner out there,” HACC President John Sygielski said. “Two serious organizations are looking at purchasing the building. There are no agreements, but the probability is very good. What we would do is stay on the third floor. What we’ve asked for is at least a five-year, lease-free agreement.”
If the sale did go through, Sygielski said it could come as early as the end of the calendar year. Sygielski declined to identify the potential buyers.
HACC is the oldest and largest of the 14 community colleges in Pennsylvania, and Lebanon has hosted one of its four satellite campuses since 1990. Approximately 900 local students attend the Lebanon campus of HACC.
Sygielski said HACC is not unlike many community colleges across the country that have experienced decreased enrollment over the last decade due to more intense competition, the increased popularity of virtual colleges and lower unemployment rates.
“We are committed to Lebanon,” Sygielski said. “We plan on being in Lebanon for years to come. We are not abandoning Lebanon. We’re in that facility for at least another five years. We feel we have an important role to play in the community. We believe Lebanon needs HACC.”
HACC-Lebanon offers two-year associate degrees, certificates and diplomas, but not four-year degrees. According to Sygielski, 75% of HACC-Lebanon’s students are part-time, but before 1999 the majority of the students were full time.
The cost of a three-credit course at HACC-Lebanon is $808.50.
The average age of a HACC-Lebanon student is 23 and a majority live within a ten-mile radius of the campus. Statistically, 66% of HACC-Lebanon students are white, 20% are Hispanic and 67% are female.
The three-story HACC-Lebanon building currently houses 24 classrooms, including a science lab and an allied health lab, a library, faculty and administrative offices, a multipurpose room, a welcome center and a book store. A significant portion of the building’s space is currently being underutilized.
“That’s the trend that’s going on,” Sygielski said. “We are not alone. This isn’t just HACC. It’s a higher education issue. Students are still going to college, just in a different way. They’re looking at it differently.”