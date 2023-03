College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in fall 2022 from HAAC. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees or certificates.

Akron — Matthew E. Stauffer, Associate in Applied Science in business.

Bainbridge — Morgan L. Behrendt, Associate in Science in nursing.

Columbia — Claude R. Benevento, Associate in Science in communication; Kane J. Howard, Associate in Science in communication; Kristina L. Keil, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Amber M. Vanaulen, Associate in Science in nursing.

Conestoga — Matthew D. Destafano, Associate in Applied Science in computer networking technology; Macy A. Trimble, Associate in Science in nursing.

Denver — Lauren N. Fox, Associate in Science in nursing; Lauren N. Mawhinney, Associate in Applied Science in business; Shuacua Moua, Associate in Applied Science in computer networking technology; Gina M. Orgera, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Angela P. Rogozin, certificate in early childhood care & education; Joseph I. Turner, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Miranda K. Wenger, certificate in practical nursing.

East Petersburg — Kelsey Bachman, Associate in Science in nursing.

Elizabethtown — Brody J. Beach, certificate in liberal studies; Elliot S. Farver, Associate in Science in communication; Morgan N. Giulivo, Associate in Arts in criminal justice; Ian A. Hunt, certificate in building construction management; Victoria Lehman, Associate in Arts in liberal arts; Grant N. Markley, Associate in Arts in psychology; David C. Simmons, Associate in Science in nursing; Megan E. Wiles, certificate in practical nursing.

Ephrata — Wesley P. Beckham, Associate in Arts in criminal justice; Lynn C. Capwell, Associate in Applied Science in healthcare management; Julie Pietrycha, Associate in Science in nursing; Chloe A. Ramey, Associate in Science in biology; Sheri R. Reiff, Associate in Science in nursing; Nicole Rote, Associate in Applied Science in business; Sam J. Savage, Associate in Applied Science in industrial technology; Ranita Sawh, certificate in practical nursing.

Gap — Ashley L. Posey, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education.

Gordonville — Kyle W. Diller, Associate in Applied Science in business; Juanita M. Reyes, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Holtwood — Hannah E. Sterling, Associate in Applied Science in general studies.

Lancaster — Tarek K. Abdelaal, certificate in automotive technology; Mengistu T. Alemu, Associate in Science in nursing; Matthew A. Alexander, Associate in Applied Science in web development and design; Jessica S. Bartley, Associate in Arts in liberal arts; Alicea A. Binkley, Associate in Science in nursing; Allyssa A. Bosco, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Lanese T. Boynes, Associate in Science in business administration; Molly A. Bramble, Associate in Science in nursing; Julianna Brim, Associate in Science in nursing; Alexandra M. Broomell, Associate in Science in business administration; Audrey G. Bublitz, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education; Brendon R. Carver, Associate in Science in pre-health professions; Matthew T. Cramer, Associate in Science in business administration; Jennifer R. Crumbling, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education; Rose M. Dawson, diploma in computer information systems - software spec.; Kristi M. Deascenti, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - cardiac sonography; Samantha M. Dennen, Associate in Science in nursing; Peter Eckenrode, Associate in Arts in social services; Victor M. Fallas, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Olivia Feliciano, Associate in Science in nursing; Gloryvee Garcia, Associate in Science in nursing; Maygen R. Giliberti, Associate in Arts in art; Dustin Graham, Associate in Science in business administration; Corri L. Groff, certificate in practical nursing; Lubna Harran, Associate in Applied Science in radiology informatics; Mary Henry, Associate in Science in nursing; Martu M. Jabateh, Associate in Science in nursing; Liberty Jacques, Associate in Arts in social services; Jasmine E. Jones, Associate in Science in business administration; Anthony T. Kifolo, Associate in Arts in business studies; Nathan W. King, Associate in Applied Science in business; Maria Klein, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - cardiac sonography; Raven Leon, Associate in Science in nursing; Antuanette K. Lolly, Associate in Science in nursing; Christopher Luong, Associate in Science in computer information security; Brian E. McLaughlin, Associate in Applied Science in computer information systems; Hailey M. Mcbride, Associate in Science in psychology; Noel Murrieta, Associate in Science in business administration; Bich T. Nguyen, Associate in Science in math/computer science; Edgar Pantojas, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Kyah L. Peifer, Associate in Science in business administration; Joseph Polizzi, Associate in Applied Science in computer networking technology; Emilio J. Ramos, Associate in Applied Science in computer information systems; Michelle Rohrbaugh, Associate in Science in psychology; Kaitlyn M. Russell, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education; Lucas G. Rutt, Associate in Applied Science in web development and design; Corianne M. Sahd, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - invasive cardiovascular technology; Noelle K. Saylor, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - invasive cardiovascular technology; Rushi K. Shukla, Associate in Arts in business administration; Emily M. Sipko, Associate in Arts in social services; Ashlyn C. Steltz, certificate in practical nursing; Tien C. Tran, Associate in Science in business administration; Meggan N. Uryc, certificate in practical nursing; Zelinette M. Valentin, certificate in practical nursing; Ethan T. Valva, Associate in Science in business administration; Jane E. Varner, Associate in Science in nursing; Noreen J. Winters, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Kelly M. Wright, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - invasive cardiovascular technology.

Leola — Krystal J. Castillo, Associate in Arts in nursing; Malachi C. Omorogbe, Associate in Arts in environmental science; Anna E. Rios, Associate in Science in nursing.

Lincoln University — Kelly J. Moroney, Associate in Science in nursing; Jennifer L. Vogel, Associate in Science in nursing.

Lititz — Emily E. Brown, Associate in Arts in art; Connor D. Buccilla, Associate in Applied Science in radiology informatics; Mary Elizabeth De Biasi, Associate in Science in psychology; Zariana Jenkins, Associate in Applied Science in business; Irene E. Mbilinyi, certificate in practical nursing.

Manheim — Trenton B. Balmer, Associate in Applied Science in business; Dominick A. Dombrowski, Associate in Science in nursing; Janaya K. Hess, Associate in Science in chemistry; Kalin M. Holloway-Carver, Associate in Arts in psychology; Jonathan Kalenkoski, Associate in Science in nursing; Debra S. Landis, Associate in Arts in social services; Laura D. Patches, Associate in Arts in English; Abigail R. Smith, Associate in Science in business administration.

Marietta — Josue E. Conesa, diploma in music audio and recording technology.

Middletown — Britney Benzie, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education; Amanda S. Cunningham, Associate in Science in nursing; Kayla Gutshall, certificate in liberal studies; Maslyn G. Ickes, Associate in Arts in social sciences; Halie J. Johnson, certificate in practical nursing; Jaime L. Mackrell, Associate in Science in pre-health professions; Veronica I. Miller, certificate in practical nursing; Blessing O. Nwakanma, Associate in Science in nursing; Cheyenne M. Pearson, Associate in Applied Science in computer networking technology; Ngan P. Pham, Associate in Science in nursing; Lauren E. Rastovac, Associate in Arts in social services; Michelle D. Ritchey, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Katelinn M. Russell, Associate in Arts in psychology; Alexander W. Scheetz, Associate in Applied Science in web development and design; Jessica I. Wellman, certificate in practical nursing; Carly A. Williams, Associate in Science in psychology.

Millersville — Melanie M. Herr, Associate in Science in nursing; Katherine A. Landis, Associate in Applied Science in administrative office management; Caleb W. Oyler, Associate in Science in business administration; Alexis Yoder, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - cardiac sonography.

Mohnton — Jamie D. Reber, Associate in Science in nursing.

Mount Joy — Tiffany E. Baker, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - cardiac sonography; Annabella S. Devitz, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Carson R. Hepner, Associate in Arts in criminal justice; Chelsey E. Houser, Associate in Science in nursing; Emily M. Stuck, Associate in Science in psychology.

Mountville — Esma Alagic, Associate in Science in business administration; Amy Millhouse, Associate in Science in nursing; Madeline Saraka, Associate in Science in biology; Adrian C. Zuber, Associate in Science in nursing.

New Holland — Christie J. Bathurst, Associate in Arts in business management; Zachary B. Hannum, Associate in Applied Science in computer information systems; Marjory I. Martin, Associate in Applied Science in administrative office management; Tabitha J. Stoltzfus, Associate in Science in nursing.

New Providence — Narae Risser, Associate in Applied Science in web development and design.

Oxford — Madelyn R. Szili, Associate in Science in nursing.

Paradise — Danielle Becker, Associate in Science in cardiovascular technology - invasive cardiovascular technology; Alyssa S. Keenan, Associate in Science in psychology.

Peach Bottom — Heather A. Baker, Associate in Applied Science in web development and design; Jennifer R. Gilbert, Associate in Arts in social sciences.

Quarryville — Jacqueline R. Groff, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Nathan Steffy, diploma in auctioneering.

Schaefferstown — Hillary A. Hogan, Associate in Science in nursing.

Stevens — Courtney F. Miller, Associate in Applied Science in early care and education.

Willow Street — Nayeli Aviles, certificate in practical nursing; Devin Fahnestock, Associate in Science in math/computer science; Stephen Hlavacek, certificate in paralegal studies; Marius F. Sava, Associate in Science in nursing.

Wrightsville — Barbara A. Emlet, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Tyler J. Garver, Associate in Applied Science in business; Kirsten R. Trout, Associate in Science in nursing.

