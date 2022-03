College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from HACC. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Akron — Kaitlyn R. Shoffstall, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies.

Blue Ball — Baron R. Adams, Associate of Arts in business studies.

Columbia — Nicholas R. Cover, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Brigit Downey, Associate of Science in nursing; Ashley M. Kiers, Associate of Arts in business studies; Natalie M. Lightcap, Associate of Arts in social services; Lysandra Ortiz, certificate in practical nursing; Maria A. Ruperto, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Jennifer L. Stack, Associate of Science in nursing; Paul M. Van Jura, Associate of Arts in social sciences; Amber M. Vanaulen, certificate in practical nursing; Mitchell A. White, Associate of Arts in criminal justice.

Conestoga — Corinne P. Enck, Associate of Science in nursing; Trenton K. Gingerich, Associate of Science in engineering.

Denver — Christine Kambies, Associate of Science in radiologic technology; Christy L. Keener, certificate in practical nursing; , Amy L. Luginbuhl, Associate of Arts in paralegal studies; Hailey S. Smith, certificate in practical nursing.

East Earl — Zachary P. Witman, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies.

Elizabethtown — Alexa L. Eshleman, certificate in practical nursing; Alysha Garrity, Associate of Science in psychology; George J. Krammes, Associate of Applied Science in surgical technology; Kevin Segura Hernandez, Associate of Science in math/computer science; Benjamin T. Shank, certificate in welding; Katelyn M. Shipe, certificate in practical nursing; Rachel M. Stum, Associate of Applied Science in early care and education; Panhia Vang, certificate in web development and design.

Ephrata — Hadassah R. Dominique, Associate of Applied Science in health care management; Lindsey M. Halerz, certificate in practical nursing; Hope M. Hess, Associate of Applied Science in business; Alyssa J. Horning, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies; Rustina Jones, certificate in gerontology; Madison L. Miller, certificate in practical nursing; Benjamin Ord, Associate of Arts in web development and design; Christelle Sanon, certificate in practical nursing; Pauline Zimmerman, Associate of Science in nursing.

Gordonville — Aiman H. Farra, Associate of Applied Science in computer networking technology.

Holtwood — Alex R. Christ, Associate of Science in nursing.

Intercourse — Jason M. Brill, Associate of Science in math/computer science.

Kinzers — Kailyn M. Beiler, Associate of Science in nursing.

Kirkwood — Laura A. Barr, Associate of Science in nursing.

Lancaster — Mohammed Z. Abdulrahman, Associate of Arts in business administration; Mengistu T. Alemu, certificate in practical nursing; Alice N. Aponte, Associate of Applied Science in business; Samantha M. Appleby, certificate in practical nursing; Laura A. Bolich, Associate of Applied Science in health care management; Barbara J. Bowman, Associate of Applied Science in business; Evan J. Dommel, certificate in electrical technology; Jennifer A. Dunn, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Ache-Nicole A. Galmai, certificate in practical nursing; Gloryvee Garcia, certificate in practical nursing; Dawn M. Green, gerontology diploma; Joseph A. Guest, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies; Jaclyn G. Gyger, certificate in practical nursing; Janae K. Havner, Associate of Applied Science in hospitality and tourism management; Kathryn Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Alyta M. Jacobs, Associate of Science in nursing; Winston Kartoe, Associate of Applied Science in electrical technology; Marissa Lee, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Daniel F. Liu, Associate of Science in nursing; Deepash Mahat, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Aissata Mamadou, Associate of Applied Science in business; Amanda L. Minchhoff, Associate of Applied Science in early care and education; Biruk A. Moges, certificate in practical nursing; Sasha M. Moore, Associate of Applied Science in business; Evelyn G. Morales, Associate of Arts in social sciences; Tonya Nemith, Associate of Science in nursing; Hannita Nichols, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Yachezqel U. Ogbonna, Associate of Science in engineering; Boyuan Qiu, Associate of Arts in business management; Hannah E. Rau, Associate of Arts in early childhood — elementary education; Kailey J. Rios, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Edgardo J. Rivera, Associate of Arts in social sciences; Hannah M. Rongione, Associate of Arts in early childhood — elementary education; Michael K. Sears, Associate of Science in nursing; Alexander Seda, Associate of Arts in social sciences; Jesmary N. Seda, Associate of Applied Science in early care and education; Shamoy S. Shaw, Associate of Science in nursing; Grace A. Stillman, Associate of Science in nursing; Gordon E. Sweigart, certificate in building construction management; Jason R. Traup, Associate of Science in nursing; Frangelliz K. Valentin-Colon, Associate of Science in psychology; Deja C. Washington, Associate of Science in nursing; Haley R. Weaver, Associate of Science in radiologic technology; Kelsey Wilson, Associate of Science in business administration; Morgan E. Witmer, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Biruk A. Wonde, Associate of Science in nursing.

Landisville — Timothy A. Nunn, Associate of Applied Science in web development and design.

Lawn — Nathan G. Schmidt, welding diploma.

Leola — Jamison Czyzewski, Associate of Arts in business management; Delanie M. Ouk, Associate of Arts in early childhood — elementary education; Katie B. Toth, Associate of Applied Science in general studies.

Lincoln University — Jennifer L. Vogel, certificate in practical nursing.

Lititz — Bryan D. Armstrong, Associate of Science in nursing; Gabriela Fernandez Leon, Associate of Science in business administration and Associate of Science in math/computer science; Colin Fox, Associate of Science in computer information security; Rita H. George, Associate of Science in nursing; Robert A. Heckman, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Kylie S. Hershey, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies; Scott Janoschak, certificate in practical nursing; Theresa M. Lash, Associate of Science in nursing; Nathaniel J. Miller, Associate of Applied Science in web development and design; Andrea M. Owens, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Laquane Thomas, Associate of Applied Science in business; Catherine Vega, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Quinn H. Yunginger, certificate in practical nursing.

Manheim — Madison Burkhardt, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies; Winifred M. Romejko, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Stefanie M. Sweigart, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies.

Marietta — Jessica Heller, Associate of Science in nursing; Devin A. Taylor, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Jazmynn M. Whitney, Associate of Arts in liberal arts.

Maytown — Corinne M. Daley, Associate of Science in nursing; Kelsey T. Mearig, Associate of Applied Science in general studies.

Middletown — Hakeem Alvarez, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Grady E. Brockman, Associate of Science in nursing; Ashly M. Brown, Associate of Science in communication; Joshua Burrows, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Maygua I. Cotto, Associate of Applied Science in culinary arts; Amanda S. Cunningham, certificate in practical nursing; Amanda S. Cunningham, Associate of Applied Science in general studies; Rhianna L. Dupla, Associate of Applied Science in administrative office management; Erin H. Etzweiler, Associate of Science in nursing; Lissette Jones, Associate of Applied Science in business; Kaitlyn L. Jorich, Associate of Fine Arts in photography; Daniella N. Kramarich, Associate of Science in nursing; Alexandra K. Kulp, Associate of Science in psychology; Lindsey L. Martin, Associate of Science in radiologic technology; Britney L. Mason, certificate in practical nursing; Danye M. McMullen, Associate of Arts in business administration; Tyler J. Milsop, Associate of Applied Science in business; Heather D. Myers, Associate of Science in communication; Kaitlin T. Nolte, Associate of Arts in social services; Cameron J. Parkhill, Associate of Arts in social sciences; Krina P. Patel, Associate of Science in math/computer science; Nena C. Rux, Associate of Science in geospatial technology; Jesse N. Van Eik, Associate of Science in nursing; Alexa J. Youtz, Associate of Applied Science in business.

Mohnton — Katelyn VerMulm, Associate of Arts in business studies.

Mount Gretna — Kassidy Tyndall, Associate of Science in business administration.

Mount Joy — Courtney R. Harris, Associate of Science in business administration; Krista D. Holtzapple, Associate of Science in nursing; Chelsey E. Houser, certificate in practical nursing; Jessica A. Jones, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Isabella R. Lohin, Associate of Science in nursing; Michelle R. Siejak, Associate of Arts in social sciences; Elissa B. Waltman, Associate of Science in nursing.

Mountville — Kierra N. Lathon, Associate of Science in nursing.

Narvon — Lisette M. Miller, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies.

New Holland — Annie C. Sensenig, Associate of Arts in early childhood — elementary education.

New Providence — Kelly Aukamp, Associate of Science in nursing; Rebekah L. Peifer, Associate of Arts in criminal justice.

Paradise — Elizabeth Gonzalez, Associate of Arts in criminal justice.

Peach Bottom — Matthew T. Johnson, Associate of Science in business administration; Makaela J. Moatts, Associate of Arts in criminal justice; Melissa J. Moatts, Associate of Applied Science in hospitality management.

Pequea — Gabrielle A. Himchak, Associate of Science in nursing.

Quarryville — Molly N. Baber, Associate of Science in business administration; Duane S. Kline, Associate of Arts in business administration; Dana Landis, Associate of Applied Science in business.

Reinholds — Kaitlyn S. Good, Associate of Applied Science in human services; Alexia R. Martin, certificate in practical nursing; Natalie D. Navarich, Associate of Applied Science in business.

Salunga — Michael Khounenorath, Associate of Applied Science in culinary arts.

Stevens — Cassidy Roberts, certificate in practical nursing; Kristen M. Wenrich, Associate of Arts in early childhood — elementary education.

Strasburg — Ashley N. Brooks-Johnson, Associate of Science in nursing.

Willow Street — Laura Fidler, Associate of Applied Science in business.

Wrightsville — Rachael J. Stigelman, Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies; Pamela J. Withers, Associate of Applied Science in business.

