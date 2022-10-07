When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Sheila O’Rourke, an attorney representing Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, unveiled plans for a proposed residential development at 200 N. Hazel St.

Why it matters: The 4.3-acre property is a vacant site but had once been the site of a quarry and landfill. It was closed in 1984 and covered with vegetative soil under the direction of the state Department of Environmental Protection. It is subject to an environmental covenant with DEP to ensure the safe use and development of the property.

Proposed development: Habitat for Humanity proposes to construct 13 single-family homes on the site, which is zoned for residential use as R-1. Each home would have a footprint of about 35 by 45 feet. O’Rourke said homes would not have basements but be constructed on slabs. Hazel Street dead-ends at the southeast corner of the property and would be extended to create a loop road to provide access to each home. O’Rourke said the development would have a homeowners association.

What’s next: The proposed plan will come before the borough’s zoning hearing board Oct. 3. Habit for Humanity is seeking variances to the minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet for eight of the 13 proposed lots, as well as variances to the minimum lot width of 80 feet at the building setback line for 12 of the 13 proposed lots. The eight lots that would have less than 12,00 square feet range in size from 7,066 square feet to 10,497 square feet. Lots 1 to 3 would have a lot width of 65 feet at the building setback and along the front footage; lots 4 to 12 would have a width of approximately 65 feet at the building setback and 50 feet along the front footage. If those variances are granted, the plan would then proceed through the borough’s subdivision and land development process.

Building demolition: Council approved a plan by EHManheim Properties LLC to demolish a single-family home at 222 S. Main St. Since the borough classifies the property as a historic resource, a conditional-use hearing was held on the plan to demolish the structure, which is in the highway commercial zone. It also is located in the 100-year flood plain of Chiques Creek. EHManheim Properties is a part of Stevens Feed Mill, which operates the former McCracken’s Feed Mill at 63 New Charlotte St. The feed mill adjoins the rear of the Main Street property. Delvin Martin, co-owner of Stevens Feed Mill, said the feed mill is challenged for space and would like to expand its current warehouse onto the Main Street site. A concept plan for a proposed 2,100-square-foot warehouse expansion was shared with council. After the meeting, borough manager Jim Fisher said any plan to replace the demolished building would have to go through the borough’s land development process for approvals.

EMS authority: Council approved minutes from its Aug. 31 meeting as well as a Sept. 7 intermunicipal meeting to discuss possibly creating an emergency medical services authority. Council also approved including information about the possible EMS authority in the borough’s upcoming newsletter to residents. The most recent timeline for taking action on an ordinance to create the authority provided by Northwest EMS to the 12 municipalities it serves has shifted. Action regarding advertising the ordinance must be made on or before council’s Nov. 8 meeting. If advertisement is approved, action on adoption of the ordinance would take place at a December meeting.