Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Emily Kuhn. Columbia — Natalie Ciepiela, Tim Forry. Denver — Kelly Martin. East Earl — Alarie Hurst. East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman. Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Franz. Ephrata — Caleb McKinney. Lancaster — Doug Bell, Emily Fiol, Nikki Krahulik, Andrea Mealy, Rachel Wilhelm, Ethan Witmer. Landisville — Damon Deck, Andrew Jordan, Zack Walter. Lititz — Darin Mumma, Emily Smyth. Morgantown — Kelly Brannan. Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Hayley Grosh, Brady Lausch, Clark Mummau, Corinne Mummau, Becca Webb. Mountville — Joy Zavalick. Oxford — Melissa Martin, Benjamin Millar. Reinholds — Graham Shuman. Salunga — Katie Grosh. Willow Street — Madeline Helm, Anne Leaman, Andrew Wittemann, Olivia Zook.

