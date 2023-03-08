Graduates and awards logo_2

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Grace Forry, Tim Forry. Denver — Derrick Lambert. East Earl — Alarie Hurst. East Petersburg — Tori Keener. Elizabethtown — Brock Belmont, Owen Gensemer, Ava Hatfield, Ruth Hynum, Matthew Sampsell, Julia Sikora. Lancaster — Doug Bell, Alex Blank, Emily Fiol, Sarah Jacob, Natalie Krahulik, Nikki Krahulik, Noah Lawler, Andrea Mealy, Brianna Nissley, Wesley Morgan, Ethan Witmer. Leola — Karis Fischer. Lititz — Vince Clay, Owen Nissley, Chase Yarberough. Millersville — Abby Plank. Morgantown — Johnny Adkins, Kelly Brannan. Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Austin Hollinger, Clark Mummau, Audrey Seymour, Becca Webb. Quarryville — Andrew Craig, Sarah Keeler, Joshua Petersheim. Strasburg — Neva O’Bannon. Willow Street — Madeline Helm, Anne Leaman, Makenzie Lefever, Joey Long, Andrew Wittemann, Natalie Zook, Olivia Zook.

