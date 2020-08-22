When: West Cocalico Supervisors meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: Township supervisors discussed relaxing a special traffic rule that was intended to limit traffic from a short-term rental property past neighboring homes.

Background: The township had approved a sign on Ruth Road, off Blue Lake Drive, designating one-way traffic for a property drawing out-of-town visitors. The problem is that the township’s directions conflict with those of Google Maps.

At issue: Google Maps directs people to use Ruth Road to access the rental property, making the one-way sign confusing, Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand explained after the meeting. When people get to the rental and read traffic instructions there, they understand that traffic is intended to go in on Ross Road, out on Ruth Road. She said travelers are knocking on neighbors’ doors, trying to figure it out.

Changing Google: The township is trying to change Google’s directions by moving the location pin for the property and making suggested edits, but Google is still directing people in a way that is not helpful. “It takes time,” she said of efforts.

Board input: In public discussion, the supervisors seemed to agree that the sign can come down. Supervisors Leon Eby and Jeff Sauder mentioned the issue of emergency access but agreed to direct staff to remove the sign.