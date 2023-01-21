Good's Store Ephrata.jpg

Good's Store, which recently opened a larger store in Ephrata, has been laying the groundwork for an expansion of its Quarryville store. 

 LNP file photo

When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3.

Good's Store eyes expansion in Quarryville; home goods and hardware retailer buys adjacent parcels, secures rezoning

What happened: Council gave conditional approval to revising the parking lot at Good’s Store in Quarryville. Changes to the parking lot are the first step in a long-term plan to expand the store building while reorienting the main entrance to face a new parking lot entrance on Fifth Street.

Traffic flow: Creating a new main entrance on Fifth Street will make it much easier for traffic during and after the planned realignment of the nearby intersection of West Fourth and West State Street.

What happens next: Plans for the realignment of the intersection are still in the design phase, with the start of construction targeted for by fall 2023.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next