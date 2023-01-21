When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Council gave conditional approval to revising the parking lot at Good’s Store in Quarryville. Changes to the parking lot are the first step in a long-term plan to expand the store building while reorienting the main entrance to face a new parking lot entrance on Fifth Street.

Traffic flow: Creating a new main entrance on Fifth Street will make it much easier for traffic during and after the planned realignment of the nearby intersection of West Fourth and West State Street.

What happens next: Plans for the realignment of the intersection are still in the design phase, with the start of construction targeted for by fall 2023.