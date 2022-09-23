When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Administrators want to spend about $2.9 million to add 25 full-time staff members who would work with students. However, the district may have a big problem — finding qualified people to take those jobs.

Quotable: “It’s going to take some time before we fulfill that plan,” said Matt Przywara, acting superintendent. For instance, he said recent statistics show that the district received about one-sixth of the support staff job applications this year than it received in 2019. In addition, professional applications also lag behind 2019. “We’re challenged,” Przywara said.

Funds: The money will come from an unexpected $4.6 million received from the state Legislature in this year’s July budget. Lawmakers appropriated an unanticipated $3.8 million for the district’s general education funding and almost $800,000 more for special education funding, Kim Reynolds, the district’s finance director, said at a previous meeting.

Details: The plan would put 13 language arts interventionists in K-2 classrooms across the district. In addition, middle schools would gain five math experts. These specialists would work with students in addition to lessons students already receive from their regular teachers.

Quotable: “We want to expand services at a higher level of intensity for students who may not qualify for other supportive services,” explained Karen Wynn, who directs the district’s instructional programs.

More info: J.P. McCaskey High School would add two counselors, reducing the number of students assigned to one counselor from the current 263 to 227, said Chris Lopez, who directs the district’s student services. He said the national average of counselor workloads is about 250. McCaskey currently has nine full-time counselors plus one who works part time. A new psychologist would also join the district under the plan.

Going home: The district also wants to add four additional staff members who monitor truancy and visit student homes. The proposal would bring the total number to seven. Lopez said home visits happen when the district has exhausted ways to reach a school family.

Wickersham Elementary: Workers should finish construction April 28, 2023, instead of a previously announced date of Feb. 17, 2023. Problems with soil and a delayed equipment delivery has pushed completion months behind the original finishing date of Oct. 28, 2022.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 20. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.