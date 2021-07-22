College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns. The following students were named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.6 GPA or above. Akron — Adeline Hibshman. East Petersburg — Olivia Matto. Elizabethtown — Kyra Buettner. Honey Brook — Haley Shultz. Lancaster — Anna Aston, Daniel Bomberger, Peyton Kolb, Andrew Lemon, Andrew Martin, James Mikulski, Isabel Miller, Ryan Nedrow, Lyndsey Nedrow, Jessica Roshon, Grace Torrance. Lititz — Will Esposito, Matthew Mikulka, Matthew Peipher. Manheim — Madelyn Brenner, Alexis Waltz. Mohnton — Michael Silver. Narvon — Megan Jefferis, Arias Ochs. Oxford — Mason Clark. The following students were named to the dean’s commendation list with a GPA in the range of 3.3 to 3.599. Ephrata — Quinn Donahue. Kirkwood — Nathan Eller. Lancaster — Tierney Cantwell, Emma Dieterle, Delaney Funk, Tyler Kniffin, Ian McAnally. Marietta — Brayton Alkinburgh, Ashleigh Blackwell, Ella Warburton. Strasburg — Julia Myers.

