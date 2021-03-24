College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns.

The following were named to the dean’s honor list with at least a 3.6 GPA. Akron — Adeline Hibshman. Elizabethtown — Kyra Buettner, Elizabeth Mehesy. Ephrata — Emma Groff. Honey Brook — Haley Shultz. Lancaster — Anna Aston, Delaney Funk, Andrew Martin, Isabel Miller, Lyndsey Nedrow, Ryan Nedrow, Teresa Rodgers, Jessica Roshon, Grace Torrance. Lititz — Matthew Peipher. Manheim — Madelyn Brenner. Narvon — Megan Jefferis. Oxford — Mason Clark. Strasburg — Julia Myers.

The following were named to the dean’s commendation list with a GPA between 3.300 and 3.599. Ephrata — Quinn Donahue. Kirkwood — Nathan Eller. Lancaster — Tierney Cantwell, Emma Dieterle, Tyler Kniffin, Peyton Kolb, Andrew Lemon, James Mikulski. Leola — Brett Travis. Marietta — Ashleigh Blackwell.

