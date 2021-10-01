Elizabeth Lynch, adopted from Germany when she was 3 years old, had no idea she had a biological brother or that he had been searching for her.

While Google searches didn’t yield many results in the past, an internet search last year finally put the 70-year-old Lebanon resident on the path to meeting her biological brother Don Smith, according to a report by the Lebanon Daily News.

Smith, who had been tracing his roots since 1985, had an article featured in a German Newspaper “Die Rheinpfalz” requesting records for his birth mother Hedwig Halkenhauser and other members of her family, according to the report. That article popped up when Lynch’s husband James Lynch searched Halkenhauser’s name and Elizabeth Lynch’s birthplace, Frankenthal, last September.

James Lynch immediately reached out to the editors at “Die Rheinpfalz” to tell them “It’s almost certain that Don is my wife’s long-lost brother,” and the editors received his request for Smith’s contact on Sept. 27, 2020, according to the report.

Over the last year, the siblings bonded through conversations over the phone. The two finally met in person at Elizabeth Lynch’s house in Lebanon on Sept. 17.

“It’s still not totally real,” Elizabeth Lynch told the Lebanon Daily News. “I feel so blessed that everybody pursued this and I’m just so happy. It’s great.”

Before he knew of Elizabeth Lynch, Smith tracked down their mother in Germany. Halkenhauser died of cancer a few years after meeting Smith but that successful reunion motivated him to find other family members.

The siblings also learned of another brother who still lives in Germany. He has cancer and the two aren’t quite sure how long he has left but hope to visit him soon.