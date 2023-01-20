A Georgia man is charged with stealing catalytic converters across central Pennsylvania.

35-year-old Christopher Lee is suspected of stealing the car parts in several Pennsylvania counties including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York, as well as in Westminster, Maryland according to a report by WGAL.

Lee was caught by Northwest Regional Police Officer Brad Redinger who was patrolling Route 283 near Elizabethtown last month, the report said. Redinger ended up pursing Lee's vehicle which ultimately ended in a crash in Lower Swatara Township. Police were able to connect Lee to the other thefts through cell phone records, the report said.