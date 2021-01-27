When: Eastern Lancaster County School board meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Garden Spot high and middle schools will temporarily switch to educating remotely because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. This marks the district’s eighth coronavirus-related shift from in-person to remote learning since November.

Background: Because at least 10 adults and students were recently identified as positive cases, the high and middle schools will switch from in-person to remote classes Jan. 25 through Jan. 27.

Quotable: “This shift provides the district time to ascertain and complete contact tracing and to thoroughly clean the school with increased focus in the areas affected by these cases,” wrote Superintendent Bob Hollister in a letter to parents Jan. 22.

What’s next: Further updates will be provided on the district’s website.

Gym floor: Earlier this month, district officials discovered a leak in the replacement roof that caused water damage to its new hardwood floor in the main high school gymnasium. The district, according to Hollister, was able to reverse cupping from water saturation in the floor around key areas, but additional attention will be needed for a full recovery. “I’d like to see us (student-athletes) playing on that floor by this weekend,” said Hollister.

Career and tech center: The board approved the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year. The district will contribute $1.01 million, up 0.16% from the current school year. Under its balanced proposed budget, the center projects a $22.79 million spending plan next school year, up 4.4% from this year.

Up next: The career and tech center’s board, with representatives from 16 school districts, will vote to adopt a final budget Feb. 25. Elanco expects to adopt its own proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.

Native American studies: Last year, the district adopted a resolution to support inclusion, diversity and the development of an anti-racist school climate. The high school will now offer a new course on Indigenous and Native American studies as of the 2021-22 school year. This elective, according to a statement from Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin, will explore the role “Native Americans played in the shaping of the United States,” how “power and privilege shape the relationships people have with each other and with institutions,” and “what the fight for Indigenous rights looks like in the 21st Century.”