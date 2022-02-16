When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: Supervisors received the 2021 annual fire company report provided by Garden Spot Fire Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, which serves Earl and East Earl townships and New Holland Borough.

Details: The fire department responded to 486 calls. Property saved totaled $2,973,060 with property loss at $337,700. Rescue and emergency medical services were responsible for the most calls at 113, with fires second at 102. Wednesday accounted for the weekday with highest calls. The majority of calls, 40, took place between 5–6 p.m.

Core values: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser stated in his report the company implemented in 2021 three core values: preparation, service, professionalism.

Quotable: “We have taken the opportunity to focus all that we normally do through our three core values to ensure we stay focused on our mission and purpose in this community,” Keiser said.

Celebration: Martindale Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tony Groff extended an invitation to supervisors to attend the company’s 75th anniversary and new pumper tanker housing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at 542 Gristmill Road, Martindale.

Road closing: Supervisors approved the road closing of Gristmill Road, between Hurst Road and Martindale Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 for the fire company event.

New employee: Chad Allen Zimmerman was approved by supervisors as a part-time seasonal road department employee.

Resolution approval: Supervisors gave approval to participate in a cooperative bidding and purchasing agreement for procurement of road work identified as ultra-thin friction course application and seal coating with multiple municipalities.