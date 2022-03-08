When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Many of the approximately 20 residents who attended the meeting expressed an interest in the future of the Conestoga Township Pool, a public pool operated by the township. Chairman John Berry was unable to attend the meeting. Speaking on his behalf, Vice Chairman Bob Hershey confirmed Berry no longer wants to run the pool or get the necessary certifications and licensing, as he has done for many years. Hershey said there are a few individuals or organizations who might be interested, but the township is already “behind the eight ball” if the pool is to reopen this year.

Background: The pool did not open in 2020 or 2021 following the COVID-19 outbreak, and citizens expressed frustration both years. Despite being closed for business, the pool facilities have not been neglected. Last year the locker rooms were repaired and repainted, and Berry kept the pool motor spinning. According to Hershey, the pool “should be ready to go” for anyone willing to take over the responsibilities. The pool was run by the Lions Club years ago until it was taken over by a previous administration of supervisors, Hershey explained.

At issue: Residents and supervisors agree the township should not be in the pool business, as it is a big liability. Hershey said Berry reached out to the Lions Club but “there was no interest.” He said someone who works at the Millersville Lions Club pool may be interested. Resident Jamie Pikolas said she thought the fees were too low. Supervisor Eric Doman said other people feel the fees are too high. When asked if the township considers the pool lucrative, Hershey responded “it’s been all over the map.” He said the weather, especially on weekends, is a factor in profitability.

Quotable: “A good July can make a couple of thousand (dollars),” Hershey said.

Other happenings: Residents thanked township officials for putting up three electronic speed signs along Main Street. The signs, which are not permanent, are intended to calm and slow traffic, Berry explained last month.