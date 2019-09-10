When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 4.
What happened: The board voted to post a 7-ton weight limit on the Furnace Road bridge and restrict it to one lane.
Background: During an inspection, deterioration of some of the beams on the underside of the bridge was discovered.
Why it’s important: Traffic, including emergency vehicles, should be aware of the change in driving patterns.
What happens next: Signs and barriers will be erected as soon as possible. The 911 emergency call center will be notified of the new weight limit. Officials will develop a plan for the bridge’s future.