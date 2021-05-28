When: Denver Borough Council meeting, May 24.

What happened: Borough Manager Mike Hession said several groups have pledged $18,000 of the approximately $26,000 needed to refurbish the baseball grandstand in Denver Park. And the balance of the project could be funded by the borough, Hession said.

Who’s who: Groups assisting include the Cocalico Baseball Association, Park Association, Denver Recreation Board and the Denver Fair Committee.

Other components: The grandstand project includes stormwater management components such as streambank restoration, riparian buffers and a rain garden.

Next step: The borough plans to ask potential contractors of the baseball grandstand project to provide color graphic drawings with additional information on colors and finishes. Project bidders were Stevens-based L.L. Groff & Son Inc. and Denver-based Heck Construction.

Audit: Megan Thompson, an accountant with Herbein + Company Inc., complimented the borough on internal audit procedures performed in 2020, noting its “clean audit.”