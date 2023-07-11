When: Township supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Supervisors have no objection to the installation of a dry standpipe on the Swift Road bridge for firefighters.

Background: The Robert Fulton Fire Company was impressed with the utility of dry standpipes when assisting on calls in Maryland. The pipe, mounted on a bridge, allows fire pumper trucks to draw stream water quickly. One pumper connected to a standpipe can fill other tank trucks efficiently.

Why it’s important: This location near the Swift middle and Clermont elementary schools would be useful not only in the event of a fire there, but anywhere that hydrants are unavailable or may need to be supplemented with water from tankers.

The cost: The Wakefield Lions Club is covering the $3,000 to $3,500 cost of engineering and installing the standpipe for the Robert Fulton Fire Company.

What happens next: Other locations in the area are being considered for additional dry standpipes.

Other happenings: The board voted to release foreign fire tax funds to the Robert Fulton Fire Company that have been held since last year while the fire company met a list of items required by a state audit. Now that the fire company is in compliance, they will receive $22,190 for 2022.