When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, March 3.

What happened: The township will be using American Rescue Plan funds to make road repairs.

Background: Fulton Township has already received about $161,000 from federal pandemic relief funds and will get the same amount in June for a total of $322,000. At first it appeared that uses of the money would be strictly limited, but recent changes have opened up more possibilities.

Why it’s important: Originally, funds were to be used for improvements to public water, sewer, stormwater and internet access, and that left rural Fulton Township with few options. Now they will be able to do much-needed road repairs.

Quotable: “That’s a big help for us,” supervisor Mike Church said.

What happens next: How much the township will be able to accomplish depends on the cost of paving and sealcoating. Bids for road materials and equipment will be advertised for opening and awarding April 7.