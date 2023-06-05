When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to file an appeal to a May 22 zoning hearing board decision allowing an additional dwelling on the property at 111 Lindecamp Lane.

Background: The number of development rights available to a property is based on the size of the original tract of land. When a property is subdivided, the number of development rights remains with the parent tract and is recorded on the plans. Even though all development rights have been used for this property, the zoning hearing board approved a request to allow another dwelling on the property.

Why it’s important: The supervisors said the zoning hearing board ruling was not an appropriate decision for the property owner’s application for an additional development right. Instead, they believe the issue would have been better addressed under the ordinance for elder cottage housing opportunity units for older adults.

Quotable: “They (the zoning hearing board) ruled on something they (the property owners) didn’t apply for at that hearing,” Chair Scott Osborne said.

What’s next: Once the appeal is filed, the case will proceed to court. The zoning hearing board ruling will be put on hold until a decision is rendered.