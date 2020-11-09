When: Fulton Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

What happened: The supervisors voted to advertise the preliminary budget for 2021 with no plan to increase taxes.

Background: The supervisors had a budget meeting Oct. 15, at which time they discussed the 2021 budget in detail prior to voting to advertise this month. One of the biggest additions to the budget is a $50,000 contribution to the Robert Fulton Fire Company to help it with the purchase of a new pumper truck. This year’s donation to the fire company was $10,000.

The cost: The general fund budget for the coming year shows $449,000 in anticipated revenues, with $619,000 in expenses. The deficit of $172,000 will come from the township’s reserve funds.

Road work: The township is keeping funding for road projects at the same level as this year, around $180,000, but they have not decided on a specific project at this point.

Quotable: “There probably won’t be any road building,” Supervisor Mike Church said. “There could be some scratch coating or seal coating. It depends on the winter and what the roads do. Frost makes a lot of difference.”

What happens next: The budget will come up for final approval at the township’s Dec. 28 meeting.

Other happenings: The board approved two payments in preparation for replacement of the Peters Creek Bridge. The right of way for the realigned bridge is costing $1,500, and $500 is being paid to an adjoining property owner for the right to park construction equipment on their land. These payments are part of the 5% of the total project cost to be paid by the township. The state is paying 15% of the cost of the bridge replacement, and the remainder is to be paid by the federal government. Township costs on the project are expected to range between $27,000 and $30,000.