When: Fulton Township Supervisors meeting, Sept. 3.

What happened: The board granted a conditional use permit for a Trunk or Treat event planned for Oct. 24 at Living Stone Vineyard Church at 2292 Robert Fulton Highway. An alternative to door-to-door trick or treating, participants decorate their trunks or tailgates and hand out wrapped candy. The event is expected to draw 200 children, with fireworks following at dusk.

Background: The church received a violation notice in July for constructing a go-kart racetrack without a permit, after which the track was removed. The church also held a “Barbeque and Burnouts” event in July and was advised by the zoning officer that a conditional use permit and proof of insurance is required for events exceeding 200 people.

Why it’s important: The supervisors are requiring the church to make provisions for traffic control and security, along with setting an ending time for fireworks at 8 p.m. and requiring that residents of neighboring properties be notified in advance.

Quotable: “We’re not sanctioning the fireworks. That’s up to the state. We’re not giving them an OK on doing it. That’s not our part in this,” Chairman Mike Church said.

Other happenings: Miriam Homer, a board member for the Quarryville Library gave a report to the supervisors. At this time library patrons can call in advance for curbside book pickup. The board briefly discussed establishing a new ordinance to regulate Airbnb-type rentals.