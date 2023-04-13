When: Fulton Township board of supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board awarded bids for road materials and road equipment rentals.

Background: Last year, the township used American Rescue Plan Act funds for its paving projects. With that money used, the township returns to using liquid fuel funds from the state as its primary funding for road projects.

Why it’s important: This year, the township plans to widen Cooks Landing Road, increasing it from 14 feet to 20 feet wide.

The cost: The total project cost is expected to be about $188,000.