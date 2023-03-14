When: Fulton Township Board of Supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: After a brief public hearing the board voted to adopt the new regional comprehensive plan.

Background: The plan, which covers 12 municipalities in the southern end of the county, lays out goals for future growth, transportation, recreation, commercial and industrial development and residential growth. Representatives from the Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council have been working on the plan for nearly two years with help from the Chester County Planning Commission. The plan does not change existing zoning ordinances but gives guidance for the future.

Why it’s important: Fulton Township desires to retain its agricultural nature. Under this plan, development may be directed to areas outside the township that are better suited for those uses.

The cost: The planning commission provided assistance at no charge. The only expense to the township was advertising the hearing and printing copies of the plan.

Quotable: “One of the nicer features is now we can can best utilize those (different zoning districts) between the township,” Township Planning Commission member Gary Kennedy said.

What happens next: Copies of the plan are available online or at the township office.