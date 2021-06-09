When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, June 3.

What happened: After a hearing during the regular meeting, the board approved a conditional use request by Kelly and Gina Woy to use their 23-acre property on Goshen Mill Road for campsite rentals using an app called Tentrr.

Background: Similar to an Airbnb, Tentrr connects clients to a network of campsites that provide amenities beyond the typical campground. The concept described by Kelly Woy is a tent on a raised platform complete with a bed. There will be a firepit, toilet and shower facilities. The wooded property includes a stocked trout stream for fishing.

Additional details: Woy presented evidence that his neighbors have no objection to the project. There will be only one campsite, which will be available year round for rentals. This is the first venture of this kind in the township.