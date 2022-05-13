When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: The board approved an amendment to the 2022 budget to show how they will be using money received in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

Background: The state municipal code allows townships to make changes to their budget midyear to adapt to unexpected changes in revenues and/or expenses.

Why it’s important: The township plans to use the money for sealcoating township roads, including some dirt roads.

The cost: The township has already received $166,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money and will receive the same amount again this summer.

What happens next: Roads to be sealcoated include portions of Goat Hill Road, Arcadia Road, Arcadia Trace Road, Stubbs Mill Road, Riverview Road, Brabson Road, Fite Drive, Cherry Hill Road and the driveway behind the Robert Fulton Fire Company Fire Hall.