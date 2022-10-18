When: Fulton Township Supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: The township has received about $3,000 in Foreign Fire Insurance Tax funds from the state this year instead of the normal $20,000.

Background: The tax is levied on casualty insurance policies purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out of state insurance companies. Each year, the state sends funds to municipalities. The funds must then be distributed to the Fireman’s Relief organizations of volunteer fire companies and emergency responder organizations that serve the municipality. It is up to the municipality to divide the funds between the emergency services organizations in their community. There is a very limited list of items that these funds can be used for, such as volunteer training and certain types of equipment.

Why it’s important: Supervisor Mike Church reported that after a state audit, the Robert Fulton Fire Company did not meet all the terms required by the program. This resulted in the reduction of the amount sent to the township.

What happens next: The fire company may still receive the funds if they correct issues identified by the state.

The cost: The supervisors indicated they would pass along the $3,000 they received to Wakefield Ambulance. This is roughly the amount the ambulance company typically receives.

Other happenings: Effective in November, the zoning officer’s office hours will change. He will be at the township building from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Tuesdays of each month; 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday; and by appointment if there is a fifth Tuesday in the month. No cash will be accepted for permits, only checks or money orders.