When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.

What happened: The board agreed to allow township building code official and zoning officer Ed Fisher to change his office hours to reduce the time he is alone in the township office.

Background: Fisher’s office hours have been on Tuesdays, either 4–6:30 p.m. or 6–8:30 p.m., depending on the week of the month. There have been occasions where tensions have escalated between Fisher and residents, to the point where the supervisors have concerns for his safety.

Why it’s important: Although there is a security camera in the township building, it is still somewhat isolated. During the day, particularly in the late afternoon, road workers are usually at the building, and they may be able to help defuse problems.

Quotable: “We had a situation that could have gotten ugly the other night,” supervisor Scott Osborne said. “You don’t think anything’s going to happen, but you never know. Daylight office hours make more sense.”

What happens next: Fisher will select his new hours, which will then be posted on the township website. It is expected he will now be in the office during the late afternoon.

Other happenings: The board accepted the 67-acre property of Henry and Naomi Stoltzfus at 444 Little Britain Church Road into the township’s agricultural security area.