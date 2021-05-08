When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, May 6.

What happened: The board voted not to support the formation of a Lancaster County Health Department.

Background: Manheim Township drafted a letter two months ago urging the county commissioners to form a countywide health department. Other municipalities were asked to join in support of the request.

Why it’s important: Fulton Township supervisors unanimously opposed the idea of a countywide health department. They are against adding another level of bureaucracy and believe the ultimate cost would be charged to the municipalities.