When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, April 1.

What happened: Supervisors Chairman Mike Church reported that he attended the South End Intermunicipal Council meeting in March, where he learned the township will receive $313,000 from the latest federal stimulus act.

Background: Church noted that the township has already received $10,458 through the county under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to cover the cost of fuel for the Robert Fulton Fire Company, liability insurance on fire trucks and a payment to the Wakefield Ambulance Company.

What’s next: At this time there are no clear guidelines as to what type of expenses the latest round of stimulus money may be used for. More information is expected soon.

Other happenings: The township has restoned all dirt roads with the exception of Brabson, which will be seal coated later this year. At the March township meeting, the supervisors agreed to cover half of the anticipated $12,000 cost of blacktop at the fire company. The actual cost came to $16,700.

Quotable: “We’ll still be putting out only $6,000 for materials,” Church said.