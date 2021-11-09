When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: The board voted to advertise the 2022 budget the week of Nov. 15 in the amount of $148,805.93, with no increase in taxes.

Background: The board held a budget meeting in October where they developed the basic budget. The delay in advertising the budget is being made in case late additions to expenses appear for the coming year. The supervisors are also waiting for more detailed information from the federal government on how American Rescue Plan funds can be used.

Why it’s important: The budget is similar to the current year with no major changes. The donation to the Quarryville Library remains at $1,000, and the Lancaster County Drug Task Force contribution continues at $3,000. Enough money is allocated that there could be employee raises, but that will not be decided until the reorganization meeting in January.

What happens next: After the budget is advertised it will be available for public inspection. Final budget approval will be done at the year end meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 27. The next regular board of supervisors meeting is Dec. 2.