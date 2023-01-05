When: Fulton Township supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: During reorganization, Supervisor Scott Osborne was elected chairman with Mike Church as vice chairman. Previously, Church had served as chairman. Osborne, Church and Supervisor Thomas Kirk all share the position of roadmaster.

Salaries: Amanda Wolfe remains secretary-treasurer with a salary increase from $1,200 to $1,300 each month. Salaries for full-time employees Adam Haga and Barry Risk remain at $25 per hour. Both had received a $2 per hour raise in October.

Fee schedule changes: The fee for a zoning hearing was increased from $750 to $1,000. The fee for purchase of an ordinance book or CD has increased from $25 to $35, and the cost for requests for research by the secretary has increased from $25 to $35 per hour.

What happens next: Going forward, supervisors meetings will be held on the first Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m.