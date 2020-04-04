When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, April 2.

What happened: The monthly township meeting was held as scheduled, with just two visitors in the audience. The board ratified a state of emergency for Fulton Township first declared two weeks earlier.

n Why it’s important: Board Chairman Mike Church explained the declaration may allow the Robert Fulton Fire Company and Wakefield Ambulance to be eligible for state or federal relief if they have excessive costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: The fire company had to cancel its annual mud sale and horse sale as well as monthly breakfasts. The board discussed the fire company’s funding situation and the possibility of providing financial help.

Quotable: “They’re going to have a greater need this year,” Church said when contacted following the meeting.

The cost: Officials estimate the fire company lost about $80,000 due to the cancellation of fundraising events.

Other happenings: The board awarded contracts for road materials. The township plans to do about 55,000 square yards of seal coating, including Cooks Landing, Grubs Corner, Goshen Mill, Fulton Inn and Fulton View Roads. They plan to do a small section of paving on Soapstone Hill Road between the bridge and Cedar Hill Road. The total cost is expected to be around $160,000.