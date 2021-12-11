When: Fulton Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: The board voted to assist Wakefield Ambulance Company with fuel costs, but in a different way than the ambulance company requested.

Background: The township allows Robert Fulton Fire Company to fuel their vehicles at the township building tanks. The ambulance company had requested the same arrangement. The supervisors proposed to donate up to $5,000 in fuel, to be delivered to the ambulance property as needed, with the bills going directly to the township.

Roads: Peters Creek bridge repairs are substantially complete, but the blacktop approaches and guardrails remain to be done. The state Department of Transportation does not permit road paving during the winter months, so the bridge will remain closed until April when the job can be finished. In the meantime, the bridge remains closed and blocked.

Other happenings: The board will hold their year end meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 27. At that time, they will approve payment of any December expenses and vote on final approval of the 2022 budget.

Budget and taxes: The balanced general fund budget in the amount of $148,805.93 comes with no increase in taxes.