When: Supervisors meeting, July 1.

What happened: The board noted that the bridge on Peter’s Creek Road will be closed beginning July 6. The bridge removal and replacement is expected to be complete by November. During that time, construction crews will have a support trailer for the project behind the Robert Fulton Fire Company.

The cost: A $300 per month rental fee for the trailer location will be paid to the township and then forwarded to the Fire Company. The total cost of the bridge replacement is $679,000. The state will cover most of the cost, leaving the township’s share at around $30,000.

What happens next: Depending on the completion date, paving of the approach ramps to the bridge may need to wait until spring.

Other happenings: Supervisor Scott Osborne reported receiving complaints from residents about fireworks being set off late at night. At this time the board is not certain if there are any regulations or enforcement actions that can be taken.