When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Mike Church continues as chairman of the board, with newly reelected Scott Osborne again in the vice chairman position. Thomas Kirk rounds out the three-man board. Gary Kennedy and Benuel Esh were reappointed to the planning commission, and Raleigh Osborne was reappointed to the zoning hearing board.
Also: In the meeting following reorganization, a list of zoning ordinance changes was tabled until February for action.
Background: The board approved changes to the zoning ordinances in November, but there were a few items that they pulled out to consider further before adoption. Proposed regulations under consideration include rules for saw mills, including height limits on material storage piles, ECHO housing requirements to return the property to its original state when the use ends, and increasing the minimum requirement for a property to be considered a farm from 10 acres to 20 acres. The planning commission is recommending against the 20-acre minimum.
What happens next: The issue will come before the board again in February. If approved, the changes will be advertised for adoption as early as March. Township meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m.